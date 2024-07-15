Previous
The Weather Took a Turn by alophoto
The Weather Took a Turn

And I had to come inside.

Now, I'm about to drink the horrid (I've heard), bowel prep medication.

Bottoms up... hahaha.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
610% complete

Corinne C ace
A fun perspective. Finishing the last few glasses of it is the most difficult...
July 14th, 2024  
