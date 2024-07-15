Sign up
Photo 2227
The Weather Took a Turn
And I had to come inside.
Now, I'm about to drink the horrid (I've heard), bowel prep medication.
Bottoms up... hahaha.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
windows
alselfie
Corinne C
ace
A fun perspective. Finishing the last few glasses of it is the most difficult...
July 14th, 2024
