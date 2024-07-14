Previous
Popsicle Party by alophoto
Popsicle Party

It feels like a bit of a vacation on my back deck today with a tropical lime Popsicle, a cool breeze, a good book, the sound of leaves rustling and a lovely forested view.

There are worse ways to be preparing for a colonoscopy.
@alophoto
Lou Ann ace
Much nicer than the way I always got ready for that test. I like your way!
July 14th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@louannwarren That way begins tonight! Eeeek.
July 14th, 2024  
