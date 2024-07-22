Sign up
Previous
Photo 2234
Cincinnati from the River
We had a fantastic time yesterday boating with some of our best friends. It was so relaxing and refreshing and it felt like we were on vacation somewhere and not in Ohio.
The views of the city from the river were pretty spectacular.
One of the wives asked her husband, "Does this make you want a boat?"
His response, "It makes me want more friends with boats!"
An excellent way to celebrate Mike's birthday!
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
21st July 2024 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
ohio
,
cincinnati
,
ohio river
