Cincinnati from the River by alophoto
Cincinnati from the River

We had a fantastic time yesterday boating with some of our best friends. It was so relaxing and refreshing and it felt like we were on vacation somewhere and not in Ohio.

The views of the city from the river were pretty spectacular.

One of the wives asked her husband, "Does this make you want a boat?"

His response, "It makes me want more friends with boats!"

An excellent way to celebrate Mike's birthday!
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
