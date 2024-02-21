Sign up
Photo 2213
Lucas Graduated from Basic Training
A few weeks ago, Mike and I had the privilege of seeing our son, Lucas, graduate from Air Force Basic Training.
He is now in his tech school in California.
I miss him terribly, but am happy that he is leading a life of adventure.
It's nice, too, that we can now be in pretty regular contact.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
2
2
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2214
photos
148
followers
128
following
606% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
21st February 2024 3:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
son
,
military
,
proud
,
alamo
John Falconer
ace
Lovely family shot. Congratulations to Lucas too.
March 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super family photo...Great smiles.
March 10th, 2024
