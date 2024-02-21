Previous
Lucas Graduated from Basic Training by alophoto
Lucas Graduated from Basic Training

A few weeks ago, Mike and I had the privilege of seeing our son, Lucas, graduate from Air Force Basic Training.

He is now in his tech school in California.

I miss him terribly, but am happy that he is leading a life of adventure.

It's nice, too, that we can now be in pretty regular contact.
John Falconer ace
Lovely family shot. Congratulations to Lucas too.
March 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super family photo...Great smiles.
March 10th, 2024  
