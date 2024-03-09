Previous
An Outta This World Performance by alophoto
Photo 2214

An Outta This World Performance

Today, I saw my girls perform in their last Ohio show choir competition of the season.

It was the last competition I will ever see my senior, Emily, perform in.

Both of their shows were amazing!!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a neat, colorful capture of these young ladies.
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise