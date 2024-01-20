His Favorite Hoodie

My son, Lucas, left home to join the Air Force almost 3 weeks ago.He was supposed to pack up and deal with the contents of his room before he left. He dealt with about 10% of it, leaving the rest for us to take care of.We've been going in and slowly started going through and saving/disposing of stuff.I found that he had 3 of his favorite hoodies. He left home wearing it. I took one and gave one to Clara, his little sister.Lucas wore this in his senior portrait, at his military swear in, last day at home and on his flight to boot camp.It's so warm and cozy and I can see why it's his favorite. And wearing it make me feel closer to my far away son.Miss him, but the heaviness is getting easier.And we will get to see him in one more month to celebrate his graduation and 19th birthday a little early.