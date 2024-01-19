Previous
Snow ❄️ Day!!! by alophoto
Snow ❄️ Day!!!

We had snow all night and got the day off of school! So thankful for a long weekend!!
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
katy ace
I’m sure everybody was excited for the extra day. Beautiful capture of your snow! All we are getting is cold weather and no beautiful snow.
January 20th, 2024  
