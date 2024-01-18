Previous
We Finally Received a Letter!!! by alophoto
We Finally Received a Letter!!!

2.5 weeks ago, my son started basic training in the Air Force.

And my mama heart is finally at peace knowing he is well...doing ok.

All is right in the world again!!!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
katy ace
Awww. You should have got a phone call from him first thing saying he was there and safe. I know how great it is to get that letter, though.
January 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I can imagine how relieved and pleased you are to receive this!
January 19th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn We told him not to make that call as it was a work night and it was later than our bedtime. I regret that, though.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice! Thank you him for choosing to serve our country, please. =)
January 19th, 2024  
