Photo 2209
We Finally Received a Letter!!!
2.5 weeks ago, my son started basic training in the Air Force.
And my mama heart is finally at peace knowing he is well...doing ok.
All is right in the world again!!!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
4
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
katy
ace
Awww. You should have got a phone call from him first thing saying he was there and safe. I know how great it is to get that letter, though.
January 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I can imagine how relieved and pleased you are to receive this!
January 19th, 2024
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
We told him not to make that call as it was a work night and it was later than our bedtime. I regret that, though.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice! Thank you him for choosing to serve our country, please. =)
January 19th, 2024
