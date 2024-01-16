Previous
A Fungus Amongus by alophoto
Photo 2208

A Fungus Amongus

This was my entry for Plants & Fungus in the Cincinnati Nature Center photo competition.

16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV I like everything about it. The shallow, DOF, the low POV, And the monochromatic color scheme
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise