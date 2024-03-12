Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2218
Crocs in Socks
Today is an absolutely glorious day. It's sunny and nearly 70 degrees F. It feels like springtime.
Between jobs, I went on our backyard and laid in the sun while texting my son.
I was showing him I've been wearing his Crocs that he left behind.
"Do you miss these?" I texted him.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2218
photos
146
followers
128
following
607% complete
View this month »
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
12th March 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crocs
,
alselfie
Mags
ace
LOL! Cute capture and narrative. Did he get a kick out of your message?
March 12th, 2024
Simply Amanda
@marlboromaam
Yep:).
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close