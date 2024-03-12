Previous
Crocs in Socks by alophoto
Photo 2218

Crocs in Socks

Today is an absolutely glorious day. It's sunny and nearly 70 degrees F. It feels like springtime.

Between jobs, I went on our backyard and laid in the sun while texting my son.

I was showing him I've been wearing his Crocs that he left behind.

"Do you miss these?" I texted him.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Cute capture and narrative. Did he get a kick out of your message?
March 12th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@marlboromaam Yep:).
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise