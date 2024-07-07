Previous
Motorcycle Mike by alophoto
Photo 2219

Motorcycle Mike

He finally got it running and is happy to be driving one again after taking a sabbatical when we had babies.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Terrific shot of your hubby...I like the blue colors.
July 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Excellent photo of him and I love the way he has color coordinated! Love your tag
July 8th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn Hahaha 😆. Thanks!!
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise