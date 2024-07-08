Sign up
Photo 2220
The Wedding
A few weeks ago, we took a trip to the mountains of Georgia to see our nephew get married to the love of his life.
It was the prettiest wedding we'd ever attended and so nice to be with our Florida family again!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
wedding
bride
groom
i broke out the fancy camera again
