Oh Shit...

My exact and appropriate expression when I discovered I'd been christened in bird poo while out reading under a tree on my back deck.



A funny story about bird poo that I heard once in church. A woman was struggling with depression, not feeling any joy. And she was standing on a beach and desperately cried out to God in despair, "Oh Lord, help me to laugh again." Just then a bird defecated on her as she stood there arms outstretched. And she could not stop laughing. She was screaming with laughter, tears streamed down her face. Her Daddy had answered her in a most unexpected way.