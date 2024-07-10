Previous
The Book Loft by alophoto
The Book Loft

We just returned home from a couple days in Columbus for Emily's Ohio State University orientation.

We are super excited for her!!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Tunia McClure ace
a beautiful pathway
July 10th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful! Is it on the campus?
July 10th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn No, or in a part of the city called German Village. It's the coolest book store ever!
July 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov...love the brick pathway
July 10th, 2024  
