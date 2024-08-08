Sipping Swallowtail

Yesterday, while out reading in my backyard, I prayed that a blue jay would land on my toe. It got close to me but not in the foot region. Instead, God gave me a visit with some beautiful butterflies and bees with my good camera in hand. I'll take it!!
What made me pray this random, oddly specific prayer was inspiration from the book I am currently reading. It was written by my church friend, Rusty, a man who is full of amazing stories. I got it two days ago and am more than halfway through it. The best thing about reading a book written by someone you know is that you can hear their voice as you read.