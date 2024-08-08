Previous
Sipping Swallowtail by alophoto
Sipping Swallowtail

Yesterday, while out reading in my backyard, I prayed that a blue jay would land on my toe. It got close to me but not in the foot region. Instead, God gave me a visit with some beautiful butterflies and bees with my good camera in hand. I'll take it!!

What made me pray this random, oddly specific prayer was inspiration from the book I am currently reading. It was written by my church friend, Rusty, a man who is full of amazing stories. I got it two days ago and am more than halfway through it. The best thing about reading a book written by someone you know is that you can hear their voice as you read.

In case you are interested in checking it out: https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Spark-Extraordinary-Ordinary-Life/dp/B0D867NY1T/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2VWH63ZROD03W&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.hnX7bH9tulJZJDBeOAJ17w.bGfxXPuSCjGSLTXxQGq8W7fndUoaFZVcUloKvEazKoI&dib_tag=se&keywords=by+the+fire+rusty+geverdt&qid=1723115922&sprefix=by+the+fire+%2Caps%2C111&sr=8-1
Simply Amanda

Mags ace
Beautiful capture and sweet prayer. =)
August 8th, 2024  
