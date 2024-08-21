Previous
Angry Bird by alophoto
Photo 2262

Angry Bird

Today, I start back to school full time and I am not ready.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Looks like a juvenile female. Sweet shot.
August 21st, 2024  
katy ace
So are you trying to tell us that YOU are an angry Bird? I think probably everybody feels the same way when they first go back to school.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise