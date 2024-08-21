Sign up
Photo 2262
Angry Bird
Today, I start back to school full time and I am not ready.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Mags
ace
Aww! Looks like a juvenile female. Sweet shot.
August 21st, 2024
katy
ace
So are you trying to tell us that YOU are an angry Bird? I think probably everybody feels the same way when they first go back to school.
August 21st, 2024
