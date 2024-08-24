Previous
Cataract Falls by alophoto
Cataract Falls

We were driving to our airbnb and passed a sign for a waterfall along the interstate.

It was a cool spontaneous change of plans.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
