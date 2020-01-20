Sign up
Photo 1848
Chickadee
At the nature center feeders
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2222
photos
110
followers
160
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th January 2020 4:15pm
Diane Hart
ace
That is a lovely capture. They don't usually sit still for long.😉
January 21st, 2020
