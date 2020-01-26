Sign up
Photo 1854
26january
Walked on the Rail-Trail near Averill, Michigan today. Like this tree, have photographed it previously.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th January 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
A great shaped tree!
January 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree, love the tone of the grasses in front of it.
January 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
It's like fingers reaching out all over to get you :) Nice to be able to be out walking in Michigan in January and enjoying it.
January 27th, 2020
