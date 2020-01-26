Previous
Walked on the Rail-Trail near Averill, Michigan today. Like this tree, have photographed it previously.
KWind ace
A great shaped tree!
January 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful tree, love the tone of the grasses in front of it.
January 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It's like fingers reaching out all over to get you :) Nice to be able to be out walking in Michigan in January and enjoying it.
January 27th, 2020  
