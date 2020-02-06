Sign up
Photo 1865
Flash of red February, day 6. Week 1 theme is forms in nature. This one heavily cropped, liked it while I was fussing with it but rethinking that....
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2249
photos
109
followers
161
following
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1860
1861
1862
335
1863
336
1864
1865
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th February 2020 3:11pm
Tags
for2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
I really like this composition! I like the tones and reflection, I would probably have gone even crazier with the cropping and left just the water.
February 7th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Love the water and reflections - might have left it there as Hope said. Wonderful tones.
February 7th, 2020
