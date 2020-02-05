Sign up
Photo 1864
Nature?
Flash of red February day 5; theme this week is forms in nature. Overlook Park is near DowChemical and a cogeneration plant. Lots of area wildlife with an industrial backdrop.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Album
365
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd February 2020 3:24pm
Tags
for2020
