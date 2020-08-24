Sign up
Photo 2065
Leaf-nighttime
After dinner it was finally cool enough to sit out in the yard. Looking for photo inspiration and took this when the yard lights came on....
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th August 2020 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar!
August 25th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
excellent. great detail. post processing done very well. hot hot hot out!
August 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Beautiful processing
August 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 25th, 2020
