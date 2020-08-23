Sign up
Photo 2064
23august
Don’t often see Kingfishers, so happy to get a shot even if the setting wasn’t ideal.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th August 2020 9:52am
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Cool, I love these little guys.
August 24th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Good spotting.
August 24th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
I agree. They don't let you get very close.
August 24th, 2020
