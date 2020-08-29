Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2070
29august
Id’d this as a Painted Lady butterfly. Sat still way longer than most...:)
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2572
photos
121
followers
176
following
567% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th August 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Nice combination
August 30th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
There is a great butterfly guide called Butterflies of Indiana by Belth. It works for Michigan, too, and makes it really easy to ID them. I swear by the book. Great shot.
August 30th, 2020
