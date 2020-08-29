Previous
Next
29august by amyk
Photo 2070

29august

Id’d this as a Painted Lady butterfly. Sat still way longer than most...:)
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice combination
August 30th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
There is a great butterfly guide called Butterflies of Indiana by Belth. It works for Michigan, too, and makes it really easy to ID them. I swear by the book. Great shot.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise