30august by amyk
30august

One of the many juvenile sparrows putting a large dent in the birdseed supply....good thing they’re cute.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

amyK

Corinne ace
Such a cute catch !
August 31st, 2020  
Milanie ace
Really nice closeup
August 31st, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
it's pose is as if it knows it's food supply depends on being adorable. I love the monotone nature of this. no overly bright colors to distract from him. very nice
August 31st, 2020  
