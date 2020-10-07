Sign up
Photo 2109
Huron Street Tabernacle
Came across this interesting building in Cheboygan, Michigan. Dedicated in 1905 and was a Methodist church for 70 years. Restoration of the building recently started by a group of volunteers.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2653
photos
125
followers
178
following
577% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th September 2020 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
