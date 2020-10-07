Previous
Huron Street Tabernacle by amyk
Huron Street Tabernacle

Came across this interesting building in Cheboygan, Michigan. Dedicated in 1905 and was a Methodist church for 70 years. Restoration of the building recently started by a group of volunteers.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

amyK

