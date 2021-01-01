Previous
Next
icy river by amyk
Photo 2194

icy river

Not a colorful start to the new year, in fact practically a natural b&w. Snow and ice on the Tittabawassee river near Emerson Park.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise