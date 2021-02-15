Portrait1-marty

Previous
Flash of Red, week 3 is Portraits...first is our marvelous Marty, enjoying the snow earlier this year.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Marty's so pretty and seems content in the snow. I like your mid-tones.
February 16th, 2021  
