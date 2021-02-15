Sign up
Photo 2239
Portrait1-marty
Flash of Red, week 3 is Portraits...first is our marvelous Marty, enjoying the snow earlier this year.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2836
photos
142
followers
192
following
613% complete
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd January 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Marty's so pretty and seems content in the snow. I like your mid-tones.
February 16th, 2021
