on the nest

Visited Seney National wildlife refuge (Michigan’s Upper Peninsula). Was photographing a male Eastern Kingbird when a female arrived & was tending to a nest. So cool to see the little one peeking out of the nest.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

amyK

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh my goodness, that hatchling is so tiny! Fantastic capture, so cool to watch their behaviors.
July 22nd, 2021  
