Photo 2395
on the nest
Visited Seney National wildlife refuge (Michigan’s Upper Peninsula). Was photographing a male Eastern Kingbird when a female arrived & was tending to a nest. So cool to see the little one peeking out of the nest.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3039
photos
147
followers
205
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st July 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh my goodness, that hatchling is so tiny! Fantastic capture, so cool to watch their behaviors.
July 22nd, 2021
