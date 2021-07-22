Sign up
Photo 2396
Common Loon
Another from Seney yesterday. Have never gotten a good loon photo; either too far away or moving too quickly. Seney is known as a popular loon breeding habitat.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie
ace
Wonderful clear shot
July 23rd, 2021
