Eastern Kingbird perch by amyk
Eastern Kingbird perch

Had a good view of his surroundings…
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great capture.
August 20th, 2021  
