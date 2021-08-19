Sign up
Photo 2424
Eastern Kingbird perch
Had a good view of his surroundings…
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3084
photos
150
followers
207
following
664% complete
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
593
2421
594
2422
595
2423
596
2424
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th August 2021 11:57am
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 20th, 2021
