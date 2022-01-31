Sign up
Photo 2589
ICM
52week challenge, week 4-try something new. Tried several things before deciding on ICM which I’ve not done before. Took several tries before arriving at one I could live with…:)
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3297
photos
171
followers
229
following
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st January 2022 6:00pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w4
Mags
ace
Very cool!
February 1st, 2022
