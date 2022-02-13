Sign up
Photo 2602
Day13
Flash of red day 13 low key…have been keeping up pretty well with the challenge but today resorted to a b&w conversion of a previous photo.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3317
photos
172
followers
230
following
712% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th October 2021 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
GaryW
Amazing low key!! Great detail!
February 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
