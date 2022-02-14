Previous
Next
Day14 by amyk
Photo 2603

Day14

Flash of Red, day 14…low key & flash of red too!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Very classy FoR
February 15th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful lighting ... well done ...fav
February 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is gorgeous, love the beautiful glass and lighting.
February 15th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Elegant and beautiful!
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise