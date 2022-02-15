Sign up
Photo 2604
Day15
Flash of red, day 15, hi-key emphasizing white. A teddy bear that came with some flowers many years ago…
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great in white on white
February 16th, 2022
