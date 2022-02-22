Sign up
Photo 2611
perhaps a n’ice game of checkers?
Day 22 of Flash of red-high key and also tagged for six word story. Some small ice sculptures and interactive displays set up downtown. Our downtown association does a good job of organizing activities to bring people to the shopping district.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3329
photos
174
followers
232
following
715% complete
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2606
651
2607
652
2608
2609
2610
2611
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th February 2022 9:47am
Tags
for2022
,
sixws-127
Jane Pittenger
ace
That is awesome
February 23rd, 2022
