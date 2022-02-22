Previous
perhaps a n’ice game of checkers? by amyk
Photo 2611

perhaps a n’ice game of checkers?

Day 22 of Flash of red-high key and also tagged for six word story. Some small ice sculptures and interactive displays set up downtown. Our downtown association does a good job of organizing activities to bring people to the shopping district.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

amyK

Jane Pittenger ace
That is awesome
February 23rd, 2022  
