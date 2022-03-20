Previous
noisy by amyk
Photo 2637

noisy

Back yard bird photos today, taking advantage of good weather before our forecasted several days of rain. This starling was making lots of interesting noises, squawking, clicking, whistling….quite entertaining.
20th March 2022

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
LOL! Beautiful shot. Looks like it's making a lot of noise.
March 21st, 2022  
Rick
Yeah, they can make some awful noise when they want to. Like the colors on this one.Great capture.
March 21st, 2022  
*lynn
He really is a beautiful bird!
March 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful details, his feathers are so pretty. I think he sings to you a thank you!
March 21st, 2022  
