Photo 2638
21march
For about a month now, the feeders have been loaded with goldfinches every day…looking forward to their summer colors!
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th March 2022 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
