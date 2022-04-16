Sign up
Photo 2664
dishes, day 16
30 shots, 1 subject….today a Deep Art Effects “pointillism” edit
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2022
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting process. It works well with the dishes.
April 17th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
These chinas are so beautiful.
April 17th, 2022
