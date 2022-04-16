Previous
Next
dishes, day 16 by amyk
Photo 2664

dishes, day 16

30 shots, 1 subject….today a Deep Art Effects “pointillism” edit
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Interesting process. It works well with the dishes.
April 17th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
These chinas are so beautiful.
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise