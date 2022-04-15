Sign up
Photo 2663
dishes, day 15
30 shots, 1 subject….a little uninspired today, a stack of plates with a soft glow edit.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3390
photos
176
followers
235
following
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
Tags
30-shots2022
