Photo 2704
blossom
Another from earlier this month…
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3442
photos
175
followers
235
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th May 2022 9:04am
Milanie
ace
What an interesting composition
May 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Love the simplicity of it and the soft background.
May 27th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful with the flower and buds
May 27th, 2022
