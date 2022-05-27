Previous
We have one flower bed that my husband plants a mix of wildflower seeds in every year. This is one of the first to flower this Spring. Thinking it might be a variety of columbine.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful comp. PlantNet says it is Bleeding Heart, but I totally don’t think they look like that, so I don’t trust that answer.
May 28th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Definitely a wild columbine...had them all over our old house! Loved their prolific reseeding!
May 28th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Beautiful capture …No clue bout flowers except cauliflower 🤭
May 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very pretty. I did that this year with wildflower seeds - they're just starting up - wonder if they'll be this pretty.
May 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
How nice, must be fun to watch those seeds pop out and grow. This is a beautiful flower.
May 28th, 2022  
