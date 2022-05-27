Sign up
We have one flower bed that my husband plants a mix of wildflower seeds in every year. This is one of the first to flower this Spring. Thinking it might be a variety of columbine.
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful comp. PlantNet says it is Bleeding Heart, but I totally don’t think they look like that, so I don’t trust that answer.
May 28th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Definitely a wild columbine...had them all over our old house! Loved their prolific reseeding!
May 28th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful capture …No clue bout flowers except cauliflower 🤭
May 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very pretty. I did that this year with wildflower seeds - they're just starting up - wonder if they'll be this pretty.
May 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
How nice, must be fun to watch those seeds pop out and grow. This is a beautiful flower.
May 28th, 2022
