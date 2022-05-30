Previous
30may by amyk
Photo 2708

30may

Irises given to us by a neighbor. Believe this one is called Concertina. I like the unusual color.
30th May 2022

amyK

@amyk
Milanie
Very pretty
May 31st, 2022  
Mags
How lovely!
May 31st, 2022  
Shutterbug
Beautiful iris. Love the focus and dof.
May 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
What a pretty flower with those fuzzy patches on each petal.
May 31st, 2022  
