Photo 2708
30may
Irises given to us by a neighbor. Believe this one is called Concertina. I like the unusual color.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3448
photos
174
followers
234
following
741% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
30th May 2022 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Very pretty
May 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
How lovely!
May 31st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful iris. Love the focus and dof.
May 31st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a pretty flower with those fuzzy patches on each petal.
May 31st, 2022
