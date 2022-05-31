Previous
31may by amyk
Photo 2709

31may

another from our wildflower garden…
31st May 2022 31st May 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
GaryW
Love the shape of the single bloom.
June 1st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love this shot of the lupine. Terrific comp, focus, and dof.
June 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nicely composed and great dof
June 1st, 2022  
