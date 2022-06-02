Sign up
Photo 2711
2june
Dow Gardens today. Interestingly, I find flowers much more difficult to photograph than birds (or chipmunks or squirrels….). For the 52 week challenge, week 22 “pretty”
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3453
photos
174
followers
233
following
742% complete
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2707
674
2708
675
2709
2710
676
2711
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd June 2022 5:50pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w22
ace
Beautiful details and focus!
June 3rd, 2022
GaryW
Amazing color!
June 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful details and color.
June 3rd, 2022
