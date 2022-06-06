Previous
6june by amyk
Photo 2715

6june

Another from our visit to Dow Gardens a few days ago.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
what a pretty flower
June 7th, 2022  
GaryW
Very unique color!
June 7th, 2022  
