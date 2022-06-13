Previous
Next
2gulls by amyk
Photo 2722

2gulls

Shiawassee wildlife refuge….just liked the scene….
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

slaabs
Just two seagulls enjoying the quietness. Nice capture.
June 14th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love it, so serene
June 14th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Very nice composition!
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise