Previous
Next
12june by amyk
Photo 2721

12june

First visit of the season to the Shiawassee National Wildlife refuge auto tour. Felt like my photography was just not “clicking” today & took an awful lot of mediocre shots. Frustrating, but I’ll find a few I can be happy with….
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
that rippled reflection is great!
June 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise