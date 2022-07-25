Previous
Next
American Gothic remix by amyk
Photo 2764

American Gothic remix

This installation (also part of the Port Austin barn art series) is by Hygienic Dress League (artists Steve and Dorota Coy). Top photo is from 2018, bottom photo taken recently shows some changes have been made.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
757% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
kinda cool and also a bit unsettling
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise