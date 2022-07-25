Sign up
Photo 2764
American Gothic remix
This installation (also part of the Port Austin barn art series) is by Hygienic Dress League (artists Steve and Dorota Coy). Top photo is from 2018, bottom photo taken recently shows some changes have been made.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3515
photos
177
followers
237
following
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
685
2764
Walks @ 7
ace
kinda cool and also a bit unsettling
July 26th, 2022
