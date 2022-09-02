Sign up
Photo 2803
month of flowers
My August month of flowers…took me a day to remember how to do a screenshot on the iPad…
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3584
photos
177
followers
238
following
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd September 2022 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very pretty calendar.
September 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Well done
September 3rd, 2022
